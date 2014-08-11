Zac Efron's Film Roles Seem Interesting

He is a handsome young actor who has recently made fans laugh hysterically with his work in the film "Neighbors" alongside Seth Rogen. Now he will be seen in a number of other films that will help boost his career.

Fans first became familiar with Zac Efron in the 2000s when he worked mainly in television. By the end of the decade, he was starring in films such as "Me and Orson Welles" and "17 Again." He's been a part of notable flicks such as "The Lorax," "Parkland" and "New Year's Eve."

Efron is slated to be a part of a drama to be released next year titled "We Are Your Friends" with Wes Bentley. He will also be seen in a thriller titled "The Associate" which promises to truly showcase his abilities. Fans are even more excited to see Efron appear in a comedy alongside Robert DeNiro titled "Dirty Grandpa."

Efron is still in his 20s and has a major career ahead of him.