Sarah Paulson and "The Runner"

Veteran Nicholas Cage and actress Sarah Paulson are set to show film-goers a story from the aftermath of infamous 2010 BP oil spill in the southern United States. It will hit theaters in 2015 and will likely generate some interest. Paulson plays a character named "Kate Haber."

Paulson is a relatively familiar face, having been in the business since the 1990s, when she joined Benjamin Heflin for "Levitation." The film was not a hit, but it helped Paulson land more film and TV work. She has been seen in flicks such as "Mud" or "12 Years A Slave" since then.

Paulson is hitting her 40s and has other roles in store for her. Look for this actress from Florida to pop up in "Carol," a 2015 drama starring Rooney Mara.

Paulson was recently seen in the short #twitterkills.