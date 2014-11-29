A Sad Loss For The Hispanic Movie and TV World

In the world of Hispanic film and TV, the character of Chespirito was one of the most beloved figures available. He was a poor kid who lived in a barrel and made young audience members laugh. Chespirito was portrayed by Roberto Gomez Bolanos. Sadly, this iconic figure from the Spanish-speaking world has died.

Bolanos was from Mexico and had a lenghty career, including a few films. His fans remember him in a 1984 comedy/western titled "Charrito" as his character Chespirito. He had other film roles, often protraying the beloved character.

Bolanos made his film debut way back in 1960 as the iconic character "Don Juan." The movie was titled "Do locos en escena." He would then go on to perform in a number of films during the 1960s and'70s, including the 1979 fan favorite "El chanfle." Bolanos was working on a 3D animated flick titled "El Chapulin Colorado 3D."

Bolano was 85 years old.