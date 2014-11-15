"Rush" Star Daniel Bruhl To Join "Captain America"

Daniel Bruhl put on an amazing performance in the film "Rush" last year as racing legend Niki Lauda. Your humble reporter thought it was one of the best performances of our time. It apparently won over the folks behind the highly prosperous "Captain America" series. Bruhl has been cast to play a villian in the third film, titled "Captain America: Civl War."

In the film, Bruhl will join Chadwick Boseman, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. It is slated for a May 6, 2016 release. Fans still seem to love Marvel films, so it will probably make a few bucks at the box office.

Bruhl is signed for a number of roles including 2015's "Woman in Gold" as well as a drama with actress Emma Watson titled "Colonia Dignidad."

Bruhl is currently signed for an untitled project alongside Bradley Cooper, little is known about the film other than that it will be a comedy.

For more, visit Movies.com