"Pixies" Will Introduce Most To Alexa PenaVega

She's a young Floridian who has potential to become a major star and she will receive exposure in the 2015 film "Pixies." The bad news is, fans won't see her. Alexa PenaVega will be doing voicework in this animated film about a man trying to undo a pixie's curse. Fans will see her in other roles, however.

Look for PenaVega, a like star-to-be, to pop up in a 2015 Jamie Lee Curtis film titled "Spare Parts." She will also be seen in a few months alongside Kathryn Morris in a thriller titled "2 Br/1 Ba."

That's not all, we will see this attractive actress in the story of a pregnant teenager who runs away from home named "Do You Believe?" She is also set to appear in the 2015 flick "Dweller" in a lead role.

PenaVega has been around the business since the mid-1990s when she acted in the classic "Little Giants."