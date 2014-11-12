Naomi Watts Travels To "Holland, Michigan"

Actress Naomi Watts has had quite a year, she was a part of the Bill Murray hit "St. Vincent." She is also gaining recognition from those who saw her in "Birdman" or "Diana." Fans will be seeing her in a number of productions down the road including a flick alongside the guy from "Breaking Bad," Bryan Cranston. The film will be called "Holland, Michigan" and is said to be a thriller about a woman who find out her husband is cheating and then ends up in a wild adventure when she tries to cheat back on him.

Look for Watts to appear in a film titled "The Sea of Trees" along with Matthew McConaughey. The attractive young actress from England will also appear in the film "Shut In." It will be the story about a woman who learns secrets about her troubled child.

In 2016 and 2017, Watts will appear in parts one and two of the franchise "Allegiant."

Watts made her film debut in the 1991 flick "Flirting."