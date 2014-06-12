You are hereHome ›
Maggie Q is More Than Just An Actress With A One Letter Last Name
Submitted by Brutally on Sat, 12/06/2014 - 03:19
When fans see her name, they think it is an abbreviation. However, this Hawaiian actress with a Vietnamese mother is actually named "Q." It helps her stand out in the crowd. That may be one reason she has landed so many roles. Q scored big with her role in the 2014 hit "Divergent." She will be back for its sequel and that's not all.
Look for Q to pop up in a thriller next year with AnnaSophia Robb named "A Conspiracy on Jekyll Island." In the film, she will playing alongside other perfomers such as Minnie Driver.
Q, who ahs been a part of "Mission: Impossible" films and even the "Need for Speed" video game has been around the business for a few years now. Q made her film debut in a 2000 flick out of Hong Kong titled "Gui ming mo."
Image:
Tags:
Promote:
Recent comments