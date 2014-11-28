A Look At The Peanuts With A New Film on the Horizon

This is the time of year when we see holday movies and TV specials that are as traditional as egg nog and stocking stuffers. Of course, some of the traditional movies that most look forward to feature the animated characters "The Peanuts." There is talk that a 2015 film featuring the characters from the series that we all love will bring about a new fanbase for the crew.

We all loved Lucy, Charlie Browm, Linus and, of course, Snoopy. The early movie releases from this comic strip included animated shorts from the 1960s and 1970s. Over the years, they were shown on network TV in the United States and abroad.

In 1969, while America was experiencing turbulence and needed something to make them smile, the Peanuts gang release a film titled "A Boy Named Charlie Brown." it remains to be seen if the 2015 release will have the same magic.