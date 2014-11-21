The Legendary Career Of Mike Nichols

The current generation got a taste of his work with the 2007 Tom Hanks film "Charlie Wilson's War." Those who knew him, knew how good he was. They remember "The Graduate" or "The Birdcage." He kept his record of skillful film-making alive with a 2004 hit "The Closer." Now Hollywood is saddned to find out that he is gone. Mike Nichols, a veteran film-maker, has died at the age of 83. He is being remembered as a true master.

Nichols entered the film-making business in the mid-1960s with the favorite "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf." It famously starred Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, two major stars of their era. After that, Nichols was perceived as a legitimate powerhouse in the business. His career would last for generations and include hits of the 1970s such as "Catch-22" and "The Fortune." In the 1980s, he kept his streak of success alive with "Biloxi Blues," "Working Girl" and "Heartburn." He managed to remain a powerful player in the 1990s and into the 2000s.

Fans of Nichols's work will note that he was a part of "Primary Colors," an indictment of American politics in the late 1990s. Others remember his as the husband of ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer.