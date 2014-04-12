The Latest On Ronda Rousey And Her "Entourage"

2015 is rapidly approaching and one film that fans are excited to see is "Entourage." It will tell the tale of a film star who tries to take on Hollywood. its star is a true life movie star, Mark Wahlberg. Wahlberg will be joined by an attractive actress of interest to many. Her name is Ronda Rousey and she is best known for her work as a mixed martial artist.

Rousey was seen a little while back in the surprisngly good third installment of "The Expendables." She proved that she is a skilled actress as well as an attractive MMA fighter. other film roles have come in for this 20-something Calfornian.

Rosey will also join Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and the late Paul Walker for the next installment of the "Fast and Furious" series, "Furious 7."

Though she has only landed a few roles so far, look for Rousey to have a lengthy career.