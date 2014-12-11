Late Night Host Jimmy Kimmel To Be A Part Of Documentary

Boxer Manny Pacquiao is the focal point of a new documentary on his amazing life. He is a politician, a champion boxer, a family man and someone who the world wants to see fight Floyd Mayweather. The documentary is called, perhaps not so creatively, "Manny." It will be available late this year or early next year.

One interesting part of this film is that it will feature Liam Neeson as the narrator and appearances by a late-night comic who has become very popular in the U.S. His name is Jimmy Kimmel and his work has captivated audiences...as in made them laugh very hard...with his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Kimmel has done film and TV work before, often doing voicework. He was once heard in 2004's "Garfield" as well as "The Smurfs 2."

Kimmel appeared in the 1995 film "Delinquent's Derby."