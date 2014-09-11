Elizabeth Olsen To Star In Biography Of Hank Williams

Hank Williams has been the focal point of a 2012 film "The Last Ride" with former Presidential candidate Fred Thompson. The film did not receive major publicity, but it won those who saw it over. It was an amazing story about an amazing performer. Now a new story that is said to be about Hank Williams will be hitting theaters. It will be called "I Saw The Light" and is slated for a release next year.

"I Saw The Light" will star a popular actress named Elizabeth Olsen as Audrey Mae Williams and Tom Hiddleston as Hank himself. It apepars the film will be worth checking out, the fact that Olsen is in it alone will make it worth checking out.

As we already know, 2015 will be a big yer for Elizabeth Olsen, she has a role in the forthcoming "Avengers" sequel. She is coming off a successful 2014 with a gig in the highly popular new version of "Godzilla."

Olsen made her film debut in 2011's "Silent House."