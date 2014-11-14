"Dumb and Dumber To" Allows Us To See Veteran Kathleen Turner Too!

The 20 year anniversary of "Dumb and Dumber" and its sequel that is hitting theaters this weekend reminds us of some old legends in Hollywood. Of course, Jim Carrey was a major star in the 1990s and Jeff Daniels was also fairly well-known. Another star of the 1990s was an actress named Kathleen Turner, who had wowed fans back in the 1980s with her work in films such as "Romancing the Stone," "Peggy Sue Got Married" and "Prizzi's Honor."

Turner is now a veteran actress whose recent roles have been few and far between. Fans saw her in 2008's "Marley & Me" as well as a 2013 film "Nurse 3D." She is on-board for the "Dumb and Dumber" sequel as "Fraida Felcher." For the record, Turner was not a part of the original "Dumb and Dumber."

Turner is not set for any new movies, however the review for "Dumb and Dumber To" have surprisingly not been too bad. Maybe this will land the 60-year-old from Missouri future roles. Time will tell.